History will question, if there is a history, how this world's greatest super power got into a nuclear war with a third world country that reduced its citizens to famine, in pursuit of becoming a member of the nuclear club of nations.

Simple: both nations were headed by a couple of clowns. Amazon could make another small fortune selling a pair of bookends of the two. Both share unique haircuts. Both are chubby. Both have tiny hands.

Kim Jong inherited his position from his father, killing off his competition, or feeding them to starving dogs. Trump got the White House with help from the Russians. Despite voter suppression and Putin, Clinton won the popular vote by over three million. Thank you, racists and Putin.

After the Republican governor of Michigan supplied lead poisoned drinking water to the citizens of Flint, does anyone believe that Flint citizens would vote for a Republican candidate for president? Yet, the numbers show that Flint flipped for Trump.

There were also a number of misogynists out there: "No skirt's going to drive my truck."

However, statistics show that women also voted for Trump. Still happy ladies? And they are identified as the smarter sex.

"Men are becoming obsolete!" announced a lady in Scotland.

"Yes, and you could populate Mars with a gallon of sperm."

Bets are Trump couldn't locate Korea on a map without the name identified in bold letters. He could identify the US, Mexico, and Canada, but Afghanistan, Lebanon, Iraq or Iran? Without signs, could he locate pal Netanyahu's Israel?

"I know better than generals how to win the war against ISIS."

Once in the White House, Trump asked the generals for a plan to beat ISIS. What happened to Trump's plan and promise to beat ISIS? All talk and talk is cheap. As cheap as a printed tweet.

So the world is on the brink because of two clowns. Why not catapult millions of Trump chocolate cakes from South Korea to North Korea? Easy, fast, good for the economy, and the North Koreans would enjoy the, "Best chocolate cake they ever tasted."