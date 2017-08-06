Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Sunday, 6 August 2017

image for Big ag has cross bred chickens with Dolly Parton
Kim Kardashion could not be reached for comment.

Big Bend, TX - Scientists working with big agriculture have increased chicken breast size Texas style. The mutant chickens resulting from the work, according to local farmer Culo Gordo, are increasing profits by 126 percent.

According to our scientist source here, the chickens were created by grafting Dolly Parton's breast gene into the chicken genome. This resulted in chickens with enormous breasts so large that the birds cannot stand up.

The farmer pointed out that this provides a lot of white meat, but not enough dark meat. To get more dark meat the farmer suggested incorporating Kim Kardashian's butt gene.

Scientists are contacting Kim for a DNA sample now. They are also working on a milking machine for the chickens.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

