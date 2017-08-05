Technicians have been bought in to find the source of the Ghost Calls that Trump.com™ has claimed he received.

After his beloved eminences world beating speech he gave to the Scouts, which they were forced to repudiate its deranged contents, Trump.com™ now claims they called him to congratulate him on the greatest speech in all of human history. He further claimed they told him that no other human being as magnificent as him has ever lived and he would go down as the savior of America and the greatest human beings ever in the whole wide world. However what is a little baffling is that these calls can't be found in the technical logs.

Despite all the contrary evidence Trump.com™ is still enforcing his view, even after his own press secretary denied it and has called for a voter suppression council to prove the calls really did happen. I won the popular vote but millions of illegal votes stole it from me, well I know that the scouts called me and the mexican el presidente is my biggest fan and really does want to pay for the wall.

This has lead to a new wave of speculation about who is and who isn't on what medication program. Some commentators are saying that maybe he has imaginary friends that like to call him to tell him how magnificent he is. Many psychologists have started to search for the origin of these imaginary friends, with some immediately suspicious of Homer Simpson.

They do know that there are lots of ghosts from Presidents past that reside in the West Wing and so Ghostbusters™ have been called in. At this time they are making a sweep of the entire White House in an attempt to track down the ghosts in the wall that are masquerading as Mexican Presidents and Scout Leaders.

A medium has been consulted but after only a short stay ran from the building screaming aloud. After they caught up with her she was so freaked out by the ghosts of past presidents shrieking in the halls they had to sedate her. She also saw a horrific scene of a King Lear ghost in a bathrobe wandering the halls looking for the light switches and looked alarmingly like Homer Simpson. She claimed that nearly 40 past presidents were turning in their grave and that added with the Trump.com™ delusional madness meant anyone that spent anytime in there was in acute psychic risk. She advised all junior staff to quite their jobs and make a run for it to save their souls which are in great peril.