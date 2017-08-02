After the recent Under the Bus Communist Party Blood Letting, factional wars have broken out of several fronts within the West Wing. Despite new CoS declaring Martial Law running gun battles are still taking place within the confines of the building and grounds.

Now the White House itself seems to be collateral damage as local staff were too busy manning machine gun posts and throwing grenades to have time to call the fire brigade. When the First Responders finally got there after numerous tourist 911 calls they were unable to gain entry to the building because of sporadic gunfire.

When the secret service told Trump.com™ who was bragging his way around 18 holes he seemed to have little interest and was asking where was his Green Drifting Buggy. When attending sycophants pressed the case that it was urgent as the White House was burning down and he needed to order a military strike to quell the gunfire pinning down the fireman.

He looked very annoyed at the entourage and said "Let the Dump burn".