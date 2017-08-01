After not being able to take Healthcare away from millions Trump.com™ is screaming and ranting at everyone in the Whitehouse. He has ordered immediate reprisals against all soft targets, particularly vulnerable groups that he couldn't strip healthcare from.

He has signed an executive order making police brutality mandatory. With the internal Whitehouse now under Martial Law and orders of Shoot to Kill Onsight any suspected leakers, Trump.com™ has now turned his attention to the lawless streets where unpatriotic protesters are saying all sorts of nasty things against his beloved eminence.

After his directive to all police that ALL suspects belonging to named subversive groups be thoroughly roughed up when in custody, the 1950's Deep South good old boys 1 -2 is making a comeback being featured in the new Police Training Manuals.

Some of the other Golden Oldies making a popular resurgence include WaterBoarding; the Rack; Bamboo Shoots under the Fingernails; thrown in back of a police van all day in the scorching heat; even Dangling from a Tree is being mooted. The manual also includes a Oath of Loyalty to the el Presidente directly, promising some really excellent military grade weapons for those that sign up.

Further anyone complaining about police treatment will be deported to the Mexican Wall Gulag joining other vulnerable minority groups being used as slave labor.

The Whitehouse has published a list of dissident types that are to be rounded up for unpatriotic behavior.

Blacks

Native Americans

Latinos

Refugee Immigrants

Gays

Mexicans

Veterans

Journalists

Pregnant Democrat Women

The epitome of unpatriotic Americans - Satire Writers

and most importantly the greatest evil (apart from el Presidente) - Cats with unpaid parking fines, who the Whitehouse says that everyone knows they are terrorists.