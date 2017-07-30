Written by b kenneth mcgee
Sunday, 30 July 2017

In breaking news on CNN tonight, the network is reporting that an anonymous source has told Anderson Cooper that President Donald Trump fired Stephen Bannon this morning via Tweet. Thousands of Trump supporters who originally backed Trump because of Bannon's racist and far right views are furious with the President.

Cooper told his audience that the Washington Post would be reporting tomorrow that the popular show, America's Got Talent had just leaked what he predicted would be the biggest media story of the year: "Steven Bannon would be a mystery guest on it's prime time show next week! The nature of his performance is not being made pubic...public!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

