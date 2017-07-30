Washington D.C. - The Federal courts have cleared the way for Americant Airlines to use THIS new invention to double passenger payload.

The Federal courts have cleared the way for Americant Airlines to use THIS new invention to double passenger payload.

Vice President Culo Gordo of Americant Airlines had this to say about THIS new airline seating innovation.

Vice President Culo Gordo of Americant Airlines had this to say about THIS new airline seating innovation.

"There are three columns of seats on each side of the center as in a normal arrangement. Our secret? No fixed rows. Each column of seats sits on a track and can roll for and aft freely, for variable leg room.

"We just keep adding seats to the front, pushing back the seats in the column. Passengers feel secure, as things are made tight enough so there can be no movement of the seats in flight.

"Another trick we use? We use a hydraulic press to push the seats back at a force of 100 pounds. Studies, paid for by our airline, show that this will not cause permanent injury..

"And of course we pass the savings on to our customers in the form of as many free Diet Cokes as they want."