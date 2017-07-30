As if we couldn't make this up ourselves, our attention unfortunately goes down to Florida the Sunshine State.

The place where women run around in bikinis and the toughest decision one has to make is which beach to go to with your friends. A state you figured people would be happy in since it's always sunny and half the people are walking around in short-sleeves and flip-flops. But, of course, the idiots have to come out of their houses and wriggle their way into society with disastrous results.

A local man in Fort Lauderdale robbed a bank using a gun motion and the teller gave him almost $5,000.

Now, I worked as a teller before and the protocol for the financial institution is to give the people the money if the robber uses a note, gesture, or a weapon. If you are lucky, you will give him the bills that will explode, as this teller did, which was smart. But after he received his money he ran in the street naked and threw the stolen money into the road.

The red dye from the ink was visibly stained on a cast on his left wrist. And, this man thought this event would launch his career as a comedian.

Now, maybe if he wants to start out like Carrot Top, then that's his decision, but most comedians have to have a routine or at least some funny videos.

Needless to say, this man was arrested and charged with bank robbery.

They should also force him to watch Shaquille O'Neal's movie Steel over and over again. If that were the case, then this man would truly repent for his actions and never do something as ridiculous as this again.

I hope he stays behind bars for a while. My family has a condo in Florida and I want to go back down there some time before I start forgetting that they do.