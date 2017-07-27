Written by Al N.
Thursday, 27 July 2017

image for Trump Continues to Create Fake News to Obscure Russian Investigation
Not even Trump knows what he'll say next.

Washington, DC President Trump continues to make news that is obviously intended to obscure the negative results reported by the investigation.

"The transgender in the military ruling" is an obvious smokescreen. Trump will do and say anything to get the public's eye off the Russian investigation. If he has nothing to hide, why is he trying so hard to fight it?" questioned reporters.

"It is one reason the news is so unpredictable lately. No one, not even Trump, knows what will pop into his head at any time." said a reporter.

"The best we can hope for is that he continues to attack and fire his own people."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

