Written by Gringo Lobos
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 27 July 2017

image for Trump.com™ has been struck with Your Fired Constipation Syndrome™
Seesion has hung this poster on his office door as a voodoo protection amulet to ward off the evil village witch doctor

Despite how much Sessions has wronged his most beloved, benevolent, eminence el Presidente Trump.com™ has been struck with Your Fired Constipation Syndrome™. He has been trying to say the 2 words all week but not even extensive laxatives have unclogged him.

Firing by Twittertwat Slago-gram is the new rage in Washington, taking over from the dating scene where SMS dumping is all the rage. However not everyone is having a good time, it appears Sessions has lost his pocket vibrator that he was seen with when he first got his job.

His staff are now looking to upgrade his flak jacket to hard core Under the Bus Protection Apparel given the second most popular sport in Washington is now the bus throwing games reported earlier.

Make Gringo Lobos's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 5?

3 24 25 11
44 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more