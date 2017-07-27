Despite how much Sessions has wronged his most beloved, benevolent, eminence el Presidente Trump.com™ has been struck with Your Fired Constipation Syndrome™. He has been trying to say the 2 words all week but not even extensive laxatives have unclogged him.

Firing by Twittertwat Slago-gram is the new rage in Washington, taking over from the dating scene where SMS dumping is all the rage. However not everyone is having a good time, it appears Sessions has lost his pocket vibrator that he was seen with when he first got his job.

His staff are now looking to upgrade his flak jacket to hard core Under the Bus Protection Apparel given the second most popular sport in Washington is now the bus throwing games reported earlier.