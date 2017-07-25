Pardon me? Collusion with an adversary, money laundering with the mafia, slandering political opponents, obfuscation, deception and blatant lying are not the equivalency of a sneeze.

Achoo! Pardon me. God bless.

"I'm being audited. I can't release my tax returns."

One can pardon one's own sneeze. And while the president does have the power to grant pardons, the occupant of the White House cannot pardon himself for any crime.

Henry VIII killed his adversaries and went on with his life and continued to kill other adversaries with impunity. He didn't even bother to say, "Pardon me?" It was a so-what-done deal. He moved on. Like he turned the page, and his actions became history, plays, TV series, commercials and perhaps soon to be seen in music videos.

Trump isn't King Henry VIII. The US isn't a monarchy. It's a democracy. Pages aren't going to be flipped and turned, (like votes) with actions forgotten and relegated to history books. And in the final analysis, the US will never genuflect before any Russian dictator.

Achoo! Pardon me. God bless.

The Trump entanglement web appears to be growing on a daily basis. Take the Donald Jr. meeting with Manafort and the son-in-law. The three at the meeting, plus the Russian lawyer, have grown to eight in number, including a Russian money launderer, and may continue to grow. The meeting resembles the stateroom scene in the Marx's brothers film A Night At The Opera.

"Are those my hard boiled eggs?"

The only ones clear of entanglement seem to be Ivana, (Trump's first wife) and Tiffany, (Trump's second daughter by second wife Marla Maples). Third son by third wife is also in the clear. Whew!

The moving vans are no longer parked in back of the White House. They're on their way down the front drive, driven by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Like a little kid, Trump revels at the sight of big trucks. Big is good. He likes to climb in and sit behind the wheel, pretending to drive.

Trump new press secretary and Bambi look alike announces, "Trump's taking the wheel."

God bless.