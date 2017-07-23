Written by Gringo Lobos
Sunday, 23 July 2017

image for Putin discusses offering Trump.com™ a Kremlin Pardon™
Who is inside who?

Given the personal risk Trump.com™ is running to aid Putins world domination agenda, they are organising some legal coverage for their star operative.

After the conclusion of the RussMerica™ corporate merger Putin is helping out his best buddy with some legal air coverage. He has asked his Kremlin team to put together a legal brief on the process of offering Trump.com™ a Russian Pardon. They believe under the free trade agreement that is part of the merger, Putin can suspend both houses of Congress and cancel the Russian witch hunt.

Kremlin lawyers also have indicated they will take the US Supreme Court to the UN if it fails to enact the Kremlin Pardon.

Legal minds are split whether Trump.com™ could pull this off given he is such an incompetent buffoon and are more worried about the FSB counterfeiting the outcome with social media motifs, the latest seemingly invincible espionage weapon.

Make Gringo Lobos's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

