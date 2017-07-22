Written by b kenneth mcgee
Topics: Donald Trump

Saturday, 22 July 2017

A recent Gallop Poll was conducted to establish a profile on those in the electorate that still support President Donald Trump at the six month point of his presidency. Trump also took part in the survey.

The Associate Press is reporting this morning in advance of the release of the polls full contents. One of the questions the AP is disclosing relates to American culture. It is: "What do you associate with the words...Moby Dick?"  Eighty-two percent of the respondents said: "A social disease."  According to the AP news release, when President Trump was asked the same question, he gave the same answer!

The AP also reports that in the section of the survey on Nature and the beginning of mankind, Trump grew furious when asked about nature and the tree...Genus Salix...Pussy Willow. He grew orange in the face and screamed:  "That was only her stage name for God's sake! And she only did that while studying for her PHD in whoredeculture!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

