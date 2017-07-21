BILLINGSGATE POST: One of the most disgusting villains in the chronicles of crime was Felix Weatherlimmp, aka Fly Face; a one time Washington lawyer who was constantly surrounded by a cloud of flies. Fly Face often partnered with crime boss William Millyon, aka Willie the Fifth.

Fast forward to the unholy alliance between Robert Mueller and James Comey. It takes little imagination to cast Mueller as Fly Face and Comey as Willie the Fifth. Although it is unclear if Fly Face was actually an attorney, he appeared to have legal knowledge and provided advice to Willie the Fifth.

They first met at a political rally for Hillary Clinton in Dayton, Ohio. Both claimed to have been working undercover for several years for the FBI. They later claimed that they were immune from prosecution for their previous crimes because of this. Although Fly Face had taken to wearing a portable bug-zapper around his neck, he was still beset by hordes of flies hovering around his face. Willie the Fifth was eager to return to his life of crime.

With Donald Trump becoming president, it created conditions that historians will refer to as the perfect storm.

Felix Weatherlimmp was a very repulsive character. To pull his chain, some of his cronies would call him "Fly Face." On one occasion, Willie the Fifth yelled at him.

"Fly Face, Do you HAVE to wear that bug zapper?"

Felix replied: "It kills the nasty pests, Fifth. And don't call me Fly Face."

This week, in an interview with the New York Times, Trump was really upset with how Mueller was conducting his investigation of Trump and his family. In a high state of indignation he referred to Robert Mueller as "Fly Face."

According to sources close to Fly Face...err Mueller, the special counsel said that if Trump ever called him "Fly Face" again, he would use his Bug Zapper on him.

Meanwhile, James Comey, aka Willie the Fifth, was reported to be laughing his ass off as he watched what he had created wrap its tentacles around Trump and his family.

NOTE: Much credit must be given to Dick Tracy for providing the background information and characters for this story.