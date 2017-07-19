Washington DC - A security robot answering to the name "Tin man", was found tipped over in a fountain in the cities largest mall today. Tin moonlighted as a gigilo in addition to his security job. A bird drinking at the walk in fountain triggered Tin. Tin rushed the bird but fell down the slippery steps, landing face down in the water, all circuits ruined.

Tin was powered by ethyl alcohol, and was said to be a heavy drinker, as well as a womanizer. After this picture [click here]was taken, a large group of old ladies brought flowers to place at Tins death scene.