Topics: Marriage, Men

Tuesday, 18 July 2017

image for Syrian woman in deep trouble with no future

Damascus, Syria-- Police in Southern Syria have arrested a young woman who mistakenly forgot her Burka in the toilet during a number two.

Her ugly face sparked outrage from people when a foreign photographer snapped a picture of her and informed the media she was ready to be married.

In terror, she covered her face and argued with the photographer, "Please Sir, I don't want to be a virgin forever. I need a man to satisfy my needs."

"Her father has no shame for trying to trick a fellow Muslim with such a horrible looking daughter, he should be flogged for being a scoundrel and a cheat," said Fatima, a local woman.

The father complained to the media that his daughter will never find a husband after having her face all over the state-run TV channel.

The woman, whose name was not given, was detained by police and forced to wear a paper bag over her head so she wouldn't scare children in the capital of Damascus.

"I'm desperate for a husband and now nobody will marry me knowing what they saw on the media. My father said he plans to marry me to the neighbor's camel to bring honor to the family," said the woman.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

