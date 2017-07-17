Written by humanoid
Rating:
Monday, 17 July 2017

Joey Walnuts continues to astonishing the world of competitive eating- like the Rockey Mountain Oyster King.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old genius won the Nathan's Rockey Mountain Oysters Contest for the 10th time, breaking his own record by chewing down 72 slimy Rockey Mountain Oysters like they were tiny cocktail shrimp.

The women's competition was more impressive: Nakita Fishburn's immaculate consumption of 200 Rockey Mountain Oysters was good enough to deliver her a fourth title.

"There's no secret, I love to eat, and I love doing it, I love to win, so I had to figure out my body and push it to the limit," Nakita said after her victory.

La Femme Nikita, as she is pleasantly known, says she practices regularly by eating twenty pounds of cake in thirty minutes.

Instead of jogging for health like Rockey Balboa, she prefers to join the Alaskan Eskimos on their yearly Whale blubber eating contest where she is known to have eaten fifty pounds of whale blubber in under twenty minutes- an impressive, inhuman feat. May God have mercy on her.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

