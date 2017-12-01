Tiffany Johnson has recovered from her injuries from the Frozen shampoo and has written a parody to the Frozen theme song, Let It Go.

According to her lyrics:

It's funny how this shampoo,

makes everything feel cold.

The places where it injured me,

don't bother me at all.

It's time to see

what I can do.

I'll haul them to court

and then I'll sue

No tape, no gauze,

No wounds for me, I'm free!

Tiffany says, "I've always loved Frozen, and while the shampoo made my head hurt, it inspired me."

Her mother Patricia Johnson was quite grateful that her daughter has taken the ordeal as well she has. Ms. Johnson said, "I've learned from this ordeal that my daughter is very creative."

It seems that YouTubers like Tiffany's song as indicated by all the hits within the last 48 hours. According to Celebrity Online, "This little girl's song has gone viral."

This did get the attention of the company that produced the shampoo. While they decline to speak to the press, they did ship a case of the shampoo to the Johnson's address, with a note saying that this batch was safe to use and not actually frozen.

There have been several offers of scholarships to art and music colleges, and Tiffany can decide within the next few years which ones interest her.

Ms. Johnson says, "I never would have believed that a defective product would change our lives so much. Thankfully it wasn't all bad."