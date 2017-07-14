Written by humanoid
Rating:
Topics: Mexico, fag

Friday, 14 July 2017

image for Mexico is exporting fags into Africa
The famous Mexican fag(cigarettes).

A Mexican multinational company best known for Delicados fags, has developed a corporate strategy to increase fag consumption in Africa with fancy commercials like: "Africa, it's time to get a long, slim Mexican fag into your mouth to savor the flavor of Delicados."

The popular Mexican Gay(happy) singer, Juan Gabriel, once did a commercial with a fag inbetween his big lips when he suddenly pulled the fag out of himself slowly and said in Spanish, "Wow! that's the best darn fag I ever had, please give me another fag before I faint!"

A fag better known as a cigarette is defined in the Cambridge dictionary as: Fag- a cigarette: a packet of fags. Ex. She's gone outside for a quick fag. Ex. There were fag ends all over the floor.

A slide presentation from 2014 entitled "Corporate Affairs Approaches and Issues" details a plan to introduce Mexican fags into the homes of unsuspecting Africans. A Mexican fag for every man and hell why not, a personal fag for every woman. Kids are not allowed to sample fags because it's bad for the health, regardless of temptations.

The corporate giant Delicados encourages Africans of every social class to drive around with a Mexican fag, take a fag in the pie hole during lunch break to reduce gossiping in the work place, share a fag with buddies, take a fag in the bath tub, surprise your girlfriend with a pack of fags to stimulate her senses, relax with a fag in bed, enjoy a fag after breakfast, encourage a friend to be a fag lover and yes, give a fag as a birthday gift.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

