Topics: Sheep

Thursday, 13 July 2017

image for Two friends sleeped with 356,000 virgins
"We know where the treasure is hidden," proclaims Abbott.

Two friends, Abbott and Connor, enjoyed fabulous careers as sheep herders for over 50 years. The friends, who just turned 70, teamed up with a documentary filmmaker and made a film about their experiences.

According to both, they are able to fully account for just how many virgins they've interacted with. Their own estimation shows over 356,000 virgins.

Connor tells the story of how and why they slept with over 356,000 virgins in the heart of sheep country while raising their families. The film is scheduled for a limited release in Africa and Indonesia this fall.

The boy's have shown that even if you never had a virgin, you can still get your groove on without the luck of a leprechaun- only with an easily available population.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

