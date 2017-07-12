Written by Gringo Lobos
Wednesday, 12 July 2017

image for Man awakens from 15 year coma and first thing he sees is Trump.com™ press conference - asks to be immediately put back into coma
Despite massive medical response seeing Trump.com™ on TV right after he woke up was the killer blow

A man who was put in a coma after an accident just after Bushes Iraqi invasion has awoken in his hospital bed. Sadly it seems that someone in the room had Fox and Colluders showing Trump.com™ latest round of flaccid denials about Russia.

He is said to have gone into a state of bioflactic shock that gave him a similar traumatic sphincter spasm that happened to Buzz Aldrin.

As the crash cart was being wheeled into position he was heard screaming, "I want to go back to my coma where things were sane". After psychiatric intervention and sedation he was heard moaning "its come true the antichrist is here, somebody euthanasia me please, i beg of you i can't live in a world like this no no".

Despite the best efforts of the medical team the Trump.com™ triggered traumatic sphincter spasm was just too much shock on his frail body. His last wish that they call him democracy and to let it be known that democracy died here today.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

