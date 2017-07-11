Written by Gringo Lobos
Tuesday, 11 July 2017

image for Putin fires Mueller
Trump.com™ says Putin a strong supporter of American values - after all he is wearing my hat

Huge drama unfolding in Whitehouse as word emerges Putin has fired the Special Prosecutor Mueller.

It is only emerging that last night Putin decided to help his new best friend Trump.com™ with this pesky FBI witch hunt. News is only breaking slowly as the communication was sent by special Russian courier bypassing US chain of command.

When asked about this latest treasonable act Trump.com™ was unaware that Putin had done this but was sure whatever he was doing was in the best interests of US National Security. Whitehouse communications staff have asked if Putin would forward a copy of the termination letter but they would have to wait to see if Putin returned their calls.

Shocked and angry reporters asked what grounds the ruler of a foreign power had to undertake such action, to which Trump.com™ replied he had agreed to this in their historic G20 Bromance meet as it seemed reasonable. After all he did promise he could make my problems go away and i have to be fair to give him something in return.

He also said that after he outsourced the FBI and CIA to Russia for National Security reasons that Putin had the authority to do whatever he wanted.

Whitehouse Press Secretary blamed the Democrats for Mueller sacking stating that Trump.com™ was the real victim and we aren't going to take all this criticism anymore. We will learn what happened at the monthly Kremlin/Whitehouse reporting meeting, so we won't know the full details for a few weeks and all the rest is just fake news.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

