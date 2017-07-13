Americans citizens are gathering in town squares, gas stations, school auditoriums, coffee houses and talk shows throughout the country, scratching their collective heads and questioning whether they are occupying some form of sleeping, nightmare, twilight zone or did the pussy grabbing, thrice married, four times bankrupt, draft-dodging, college dropout, and Russian sympathizer, actually get elected President of the United States?

Pinch the United Sates, world. Tell the US that Trump didn't really happen.

Nations cough politely, too embarrassed to declare the reality of the US nightmare.

Canada, the international sober voice of reason, intellect, and logic, who is always believed and never questioned, (with the best looking Prime Minister ever) assured the US that it's true: "Take it to the bank."

Trump wonders pass Air Force One, ignoring his waiting limousine.

"STOP HIM, SOMEONE, HE'S HEADED TOWARD THE RUFF."

Trump seems to think tweets are smart stuff, instead of moronic. A goofy handshake symbolizes macho-strong-armed manhood, instead of juvenile. And that women he dislikes are constantly bleeding from here and there and even somewhere.

Or maybe it's the constant excuse, he hears…

"Take it to the bank."

After the brilliant elegance and trim presence of President Barack Obama, having a command of the English language, history, current events, respecting the equality of men and women, legislating equal pay for equal work, how did the United States succumb all the way down to a pussy grabbing Archie Bunker type for President? Naturally, Archie came from an '70's sitcom, and Trump came from reality TV, as do the Kardashians, Dancing With the Stars, and housewives of everywhere. No PBS series is Trump.

A bitter few want to align themselves with the boss who says: "You're fired."

Seventeen security agencies said Putin hacked the election.

"Putin said he didn't hack into my election!"

Time and Special Counsel Robert Mueller will nobly advance justice. The creation of the US wasn't of the rich, by the rich, for the rich, with a helping hack from Putin.

The US was the creation of the people, by the people, for the people.

"Take it to the bank."