Saturday, 22 July 2017

image for Google News Wins Pulitzer Prize

New York, NY - The Pulitzer Prize Board has awarded the Pulitzer in news writing to Google News. The Board praised Google News for its excellent achievement in writing.

"We are so pleased that the Pulitzer Board appreciates our format. We constantly provide awardworthy articles from across the globe. We are selective in our reporting and we believe that our creativity is what distinguishes us from the rest," noted the part time sitting President of the Google News division.

Other news sources were quick to congratulate Google News. "So basically it was our journalism, our research, our writing, and they get the award. How nice," said an editor from The Washington Post.

Unfortunately, no Google News reporter was available to pick up the prize and the award money had to be forfeited.

"How can an aggregator of news win? Maybe Google News should have borrowed one of our reporters to pick up the money. We can really use the cash," said an editor from The New York Times.

CNN refused to comment because it could not independently confirm the announcement.

For more information on this award announcement contact mike_peril@aol.com

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

