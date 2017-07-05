The international media is on fire this morning with a shocking accusation about a White House staffer, Moose the gaseous Hero Dog.

Moose garnered international attention years ago after being sent by former president Barack Obama to negotiate with President Assad of Syria. After his astounding success he was sent to defeat an ISSIS cell in Afghanistan and reportedly the entire cell defected to the US and became evangelical ministers. Moose was nominated for inclusion on Mt. Rushmore and received a Congressional Medal of Honor. President Donald Trump asked Moose to join the administration and Moose's owner, Reverend T. J. McCorkle of North Carolina, a staunch supporter of Trump, readily agreed. Moose has become a regular in White House negotiations with congressional Democrats and stays with the president in the family quarters.

Moose was also involved in a January scandal at Trump Towers when he was accused of cold nosing the Russian ambassador to the US in a Men's Room. He was later cleared after an anonymous source revealed that it was, in fact, Secretary of State designate, Rex Tillerson who, in fact, was the culprit.

This latest accusation came at a time when German and US relations are at an all time low and Chancellor Merkel has been outspoken about her views on the Trump administration. The reported event occurred at a drinking fountain in the reception area of the conference.

In a Breaking News segment this morning Wolf Blitzer is reporting that a previously unseen video shows that it was, in fact, President Donald Trump that "cold nosed" Merkel and when she turned in shock to confront the perpetrator Trump pointed to Moose and smiling, shrugged his shoulders!

BREAKING: In a press briefing this morning Press Secretary Shaun Spicer defiantly blamed the incident on Merkel saying..." Although it was indeed Moose that performed the obscene act, close examination shows that Merkel was, in fact, "presenting" herself to Moose and that he was only reacting naturally!