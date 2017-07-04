Written by b kenneth mcgee
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: The Spoof

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

You're at your doctors appointment.  The  results of the blood tests and an x-ray have arrived. You expect he or she will prescribe an anti-biotic and that will resolve your feelings of "not being just right."  No big deal.

 The doctor walks in, looks you in the eye and says..."Not such good news.  You have stage four cancer."

They are words no one wants to hear. They explode in your brain, you want to rant and scream...you want to assault the doctor.  "It can't be...there must be a mistake...not me Lord...NOT ME!" And if you are a person of faith, you start to pray.  If you're not a person of faith, you buy a "lottery ticket" and say a prayer anyway...nothing to lose, right?

This all has happened in a split second before you bring yourself to ask the doctor..."What can I do?  What are my chances? What are my odds?" He answers in a manner of fact fashion.... "People who are where you are now and depending on the course of actions we can take," he pauses, "about twenty percent. If you don't take action, it is only a matter of time, probably, six months to a year."

"Of course I want to fight it," you say?  What and when?"

He or she explains the chemo, the radiation and the drugs  "It is not for the weak of mind, body or heart.  It is a tough and sometimes heartbreaking path.  We will start the chemo immediately."

And...my dear friends, is where our country and the majority of our  people are at today. We are stunned, we are grief stricken, we are angry and the first of the five stages of grief sets in.  1. Denial and isolation; 2. Anger; 3. Bargaining; 4. Depression; 5. Acceptance. As we see the news each day and the assault on human rights, civil rights and women's rights, the stages of grief tumble and roll and now following no special order they numb our minds.  "Acceptance" is elusive. The tears come and the resolve staggers but somehow strengthens. We are sick of mind, body and soul.

We are about to begin a long and painful journey, dear ones.  We have to...and yet, we know at this point in time our chances of survival as the land of the free and home of the brave...the greatest nation on the face of the earth, the hopes and dreams of the tired, the homeless, the huddled masses yearning to be free...may be dying. The cancer is spreading

So we will fight it.  We will take the philosophical  chemo, the radiation and the drugs and suffer the side effects. We will  protest.  We will post and write letters to the editor  We will make calls and attend rallies. We will hope and we will still dream. We will hold on to each other ...cry some, laugh a little and some of us will pray.  As  the song "Live forever" states, "Hold each other...treat your children right."  What other choice do we have?  But acceptance...NEVER!

After all, twenty percent  ain't bad!

Make b kenneth mcgee's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 3?

2 7 6 12
73 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more