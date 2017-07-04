You're at your doctors appointment. The results of the blood tests and an x-ray have arrived. You expect he or she will prescribe an anti-biotic and that will resolve your feelings of "not being just right." No big deal.

The doctor walks in, looks you in the eye and says..."Not such good news. You have stage four cancer."

They are words no one wants to hear. They explode in your brain, you want to rant and scream...you want to assault the doctor. "It can't be...there must be a mistake...not me Lord...NOT ME!" And if you are a person of faith, you start to pray. If you're not a person of faith, you buy a "lottery ticket" and say a prayer anyway...nothing to lose, right?

This all has happened in a split second before you bring yourself to ask the doctor..."What can I do? What are my chances? What are my odds?" He answers in a manner of fact fashion.... "People who are where you are now and depending on the course of actions we can take," he pauses, "about twenty percent. If you don't take action, it is only a matter of time, probably, six months to a year."

"Of course I want to fight it," you say? What and when?"

He or she explains the chemo, the radiation and the drugs "It is not for the weak of mind, body or heart. It is a tough and sometimes heartbreaking path. We will start the chemo immediately."

And...my dear friends, is where our country and the majority of our people are at today. We are stunned, we are grief stricken, we are angry and the first of the five stages of grief sets in. 1. Denial and isolation; 2. Anger; 3. Bargaining; 4. Depression; 5. Acceptance. As we see the news each day and the assault on human rights, civil rights and women's rights, the stages of grief tumble and roll and now following no special order they numb our minds. "Acceptance" is elusive. The tears come and the resolve staggers but somehow strengthens. We are sick of mind, body and soul.

We are about to begin a long and painful journey, dear ones. We have to...and yet, we know at this point in time our chances of survival as the land of the free and home of the brave...the greatest nation on the face of the earth, the hopes and dreams of the tired, the homeless, the huddled masses yearning to be free...may be dying. The cancer is spreading

So we will fight it. We will take the philosophical chemo, the radiation and the drugs and suffer the side effects. We will protest. We will post and write letters to the editor We will make calls and attend rallies. We will hope and we will still dream. We will hold on to each other ...cry some, laugh a little and some of us will pray. As the song "Live forever" states, "Hold each other...treat your children right." What other choice do we have? But acceptance...NEVER!

After all, twenty percent ain't bad!