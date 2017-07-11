In a major administrative drama all Presidential Orders since January are to be rescinded. Apparently someone was finally reading them last week and began to notice Trump.com™ had not signed his own name, but Vladamir Putins.

This if course is a huge drama as multi-nationals have already completed their return to dirty industry standards of the 50's courtesy of all the orders and it will take them decades to get back to last years environmental standards as just one example. They are taking a wait and see approach in the hope Putin can sign them directly and stop the confusion.

Psychiatrists were asked what is going on with this guy and they grimly replied, "sadly it is further evidence of THBCS™ Tiny Hand Bandwidth Constipation Syndrome and how the tiny hands are now doing all the thinking and the brain has more or less shutdown. Coupled with this is a bromance addiction that is triggering sexual arousal in the pair further over riding rational thinking".

Though congress administrators did note given Trump.com™ has now outsourced the FBI and CIA to the Kremlin that it wasn't really that big a deal he signed Putins name as they are more or less a shared Presidential Power Thing anyway.