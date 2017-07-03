In more breaking news Trumps.com™ little hands could be facing a senate inquiry after his biographer revealed Trumps hands do all the thinking.

Scientists recently revealed the link between excessive teenage masturbation and tiny hands and now the bio-feedback quantum brain wave interference phenomena has also been discovered. This causes the brain to suffer extreme bandwidth deprivation making coherent communication between the brain and hands nervous system to loose its round trip neural signal. After this syndrome reaches critical mass the brain shut down altogether and only the hands talk.

Scientists further warned of an epidemic with social media potentially being the contagion carrier. The Surgeon General has warned people of the high risk of infection of THTTWH™ (Tiny Hand Twitter Twatter Weaponised Hysteria.com™)through unprotected on-line intercourse.

Disclaimer - note before you panic this is only for tiny hands, if you have normal or large hands you probably didn't vote for Trump.com™ and so your shouldn't get the disease. But doctors warn if you do have tiny hands and have touched social media within the last few months you could be infected and should seek urgent psychiatric treatment.

Joe and Mika are leading the efforts to educate the public about the harmful effects of tiny hands, particularly pushing nuke buttons.