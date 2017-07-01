A contender for this years Darwin Awards is a young guy who spent months talking his girlfriend into shooting him on camera.

Satire writers union rep stated "The story is another example of encroachment upon satire writers turf as this is clearly absurd as no one is that dumb". Early indications are that he was encouraged by The White House as they told him if he could prove he was bullet proof he was bound to get a job there.

But alas the choice of weapon and book he used to protect himself seems to have been poorly planned. Apparently he tested a small 22 caliber from 10 meters away shooting through an encyclopedia and found the bullet did not pass through. However despite this rigorous testing regime, he then inexplicably used a 50 cal from a few feet away and the fatal mistake was he used the White House ethics policy to protect himself. It turns out this document only has 2 pages with only 6 words I can do whatever I want. Sadly this convinced the hapless young guy to take this mantra as his role model.

His girlfriend of course was distraught as she believed that she was making America Great Again and did not realize that the book was actually made out of the flimsiest of smoke and mirrors.

Despite this tragedy the always humanely compassionate police force have charged her with being too dumb to breed and put her on the eugenics program for mandatory sterilization. Her mother asked other Americans to pray for her because of her stupid boyfriend believing Trump her life is now in the toilet.