Phoenix, AZ - According to WedG spokes-person, Streck "The Streak" Baque, WedG's new bicycle ride service is much cheaper that Uber or Lyft. Customers sit on the crossbar. Customers have a choice of facing the peddler or facing the handlebars.

According to "The Streak", deluxe vehicles with padded crossbars are available for about fifty percent more. For triple the base rate, a bicycle built for two is available, but the customer must also pedal on this one.

During the startup period, WedG is offering coupons for free underwear to every new rider. In Phoenix, where you can cook an egg on the sidewalk or watch your recycling bin melt if you don't take it in before 2pm, a tube of free burn cream is also provided new riders.