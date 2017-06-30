Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 30 June 2017

image for New bicycle ride service beats Uber and Lyft
"The Streak" on the way to pick up a four hundred pound fare with his double-cross bar curb hopping bike

Phoenix, AZ - According to WedG spokes-person, Streck "The Streak" Baque, WedG's new bicycle ride service is much cheaper that Uber or Lyft. Customers sit on the crossbar. Customers have a choice of facing the peddler or facing the handlebars.

According to "The Streak", deluxe vehicles with padded crossbars are available for about fifty percent more. For triple the base rate, a bicycle built for two is available, but the customer must also pedal on this one.

During the startup period, WedG is offering coupons for free underwear to every new rider. In Phoenix, where you can cook an egg on the sidewalk or watch your recycling bin melt if you don't take it in before 2pm, a tube of free burn cream is also provided new riders.

Make Aspartame Boy's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 1?

5 4 20 22
105 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more