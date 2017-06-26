Written by Dr. Billingsgate
Monday, 26 June 2017

image for Dykes On Bikes And Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Withdraw Support For Nancy Pelosi

BILLINGSGATE POST: The San Francisco Chapter of Dykes on Bikes announced today that they were joining with The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in a boycott of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

In 1976, a small group of women motorcyclists gathered at the head of the San Francisco Pride Parade and the tradition began. One of the women in the group facetiously coined the name, "Dykes on Bikes," to describe the group.

Their legendary first leader, Izabell Cortalone, was an iconoclast. Mounted on a stretch Harley Hog, she wore black patent leather chaps that fully exposed her voluptuously turned buttocks. A gasp inducing view of what some spectators described as a tattoo of a grey, toothless beaver, started just below her belly button and extended down to the base of her withers. Her motto was, "Ride Safe, Ride Proud."

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a self-described "Leading-Edge Order of Queer Nuns." First appearing in San Francisco on Easter Sunday, 1979, the Sisters have devoted themselves to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges of society.

Among the early pioneers of the movement, Sister Boom Boom (aka Jack Fertig), running as "Nun of the Above," nearly defeated Diane Feinstein in the San Francisco mayoral race.

With both groups tiring of waiting for House Minority Leader Pelosi to overcome her terminal persimmon winter-kill syndrome and stop blaming the Russians for Hillary's defeat, they decided that President Donald Trump could best represent their mutual interests.

Their advice to President Trump: Play Fair and Be Queer and our votes are yours.

NOTE: This story was compiled from sources deemed as unreliable by liberal media goombahs.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

