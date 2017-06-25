Trump Tower, New York, NY Reacting to his attempts to repeal Obamacare, Trump spoke his mind on health insurance.

"It's very expensive, and what does it actually do? Makes money for doctors and nurses. They are the ones taking all the money. Unless they are millionaires or billionaires, I don't really care about them," said Trump.

"If they are so smart, why haven't they cured Cancer yet? And rich people don't need insurance, they can just pay cash. What a waste making them get health insurance! They might not even use it! How would you like to be charged for something you don't need?" said Trump.