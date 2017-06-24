Written by Al N.
Rating:
Saturday, 24 June 2017

image for Trump Tries to Fire All the Democrats in Congress
"I'm sorry! My bad!" said Trump.

White House, Washington, DC Donald Trump was visibly mad when he was informed that the Constitution didn't allow him to fire Congressman and Senators.

"That is one thing that needs to be changed in the Constitution. The President should be able to fire people that attempt to block his programs. This is obvious to anyone who follows the news," said Trump.

"This is for the good of the country, I'm not getting my programs through! Rich people are not going to get the tax breaks they need to trickle down money to the peons. Did I say "peons?" I meant good citizens, the ones that voted for me. This is bad for them. Very bad," trumpeted Trump.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

