Saturday, 24 June 2017

"I'm taking a permanent vacation," says Jane.

After 3 years, Male impersonator Jane Barley is hanging up her sky diving jumpsuit. Most of her loyal fans have found their way into the obituary.

"Nowadays, drugged out teens are into "Jimmy Pop," a teen singer from the music group New Kids on the Dock, the Lesbian gig is fading like a dusty silent film,"says Barley.

She has tried everything possible to bring in a crowd, from stuffing her crouch with socks to doing cartwheels on stage.

The new generation isn't interested in male impersonators and the style reminds them of a rainy, soggy day they rather forget.

Kid's who see Barley on the street confuse her for being Ronald McDonald's Dad.

Barley performed her last show as "The King" before a packed crowd of mostly aged fans at the Mummified Dinner Playhouse, in Baloney Kentucky, this week.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

