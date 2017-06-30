GERMANY- After heavy thinking and discussions, lasting the whole week, the German parliament (Bundestag) agreed upon a law on Friday that will eliminate all marriage laws in Germany, ending the governments subjugation over it's citizens.

The law, was drafted in response to a series of arguments given by German scientist.

The government of Germany was found to be in violation of slavery laws when imposing marriage laws and divorce court proceedings on the public.

Marriage laws bind people legally, impeding their free movement away from a union. The German courts, the German police, and marriage laws created the subjugation by producing a barrier.

The criminal violation by the German government is stated in law:

Section 239, Deprivation of Liberty

(1) Whoever locks up a human being or otherwise deprives him of his liberty, shall be punished with imprisonment for not more than five years or a fine. (2) An attempt shall be punishable.

This violation can be seen when one portion of the German population is engaged in free cohabitation, yet another portion of the population the state enslaves with the use of marriage laws. This difference between two populations is strong evidence against the state.

Another argument says non-married couples should be allowed to receive the same benefits given to married couples as stated in German law:

Article 3, Equality before the law, (1) All persons shall be equal before the law. The state shall promote the actual implementation of equal rights for women and men and take steps to eliminate disadvantages that now exist.

Rights not given to non-married couples are pension, health insurance, immigration, taxation, and adoption.

The package of laws passed by the Bundestag also included the removal of alimony because the state would be accused of theft when it takes personal property way from one person and gives it to another person:

Section 242 Theft: (1) Whosoever takes chattels belonging to another away from another with the intention of unlawfully appropriating them for himself or a third person shall be liable to imprisonment not exceeding five years or a fine.

It is unlawful to take property from one person under the condition of cohabiting with licence, but not take property from another person under the same condition of cohabiting without licence. It's unequal under the law.

If unmarried couples don't have to pay alimony then the government is quilty of discrimination and theft against married couples when forcing either man or woman to pay alimony.

Child support is the responsibility of both parents to a child and it's a situation separate from marriage, a union, and alimony. Under the new laws hospitals need to send the parentage of a new born to a state office for the protection of children.

The government defended the new measures as necessary for the protection of Human Rights.

Hans Bull, a former federal data protection commissioner, described the new laws as "right, measured, legitimate and constitutional."

If married by the church, or if cohabiting, Germans will have to make a list of rules that both partners want to live by and the rules are not enforceable in court.

Under the new laws, unmarried couples or church married couples always have the legal right to change their names, to create a last will and testimony, to produce a powers of attorney, to have separate bank accounts, and to own personal property. The court would only get involved in business partnerships or jointly owned property.

In evolution animals are free to procreate without impediment, bring together compatible genes and separating incompatible genes, but the old German marriage laws caused the procreation of incompatible genes which couldn't separate easily which damaged the offspring's reproductive abilities and also affected the population as incompability spread.

Another effect of keeping incompatible types together is the increase of domestic violence.