Thursday, 22 June 2017

image for Florida car burglars literally caught with their pants down!
Female butt flashers, OK, butt, male bungling butt flashing car thieves are dimwits!

Two dimwit car burglars in Florida, wearing mandatory butt pants, attempted to burgle a car standing on a lonely parking area 'butt', the burglary went slightly pear-shape as they attempted to escape the scene of the crime!

Caught on police CCTV cameras, the bungling buffoons, raced to the car with their butts hanging out of their baggy pants. They broke into the car, nicked what they could and raced back to their own car forgetting to pull up their pants!

Laurel and Hardy would have had fits of laughter watching the pair as they lurched towards the escape car with their pants hanging round their ankles causing them to crash headlong on to the ground!

In the interim the police arrived. The booty, a packet of condoms, lay on the floor, the dumbos too, and the police had an easy arrest because the wannabe burglars had tied their legs in knots with their own baggy, butt pants!

A police spokesman gave the following statement: " We have arrested 2 idiots wearing butt pants and I am sure they will be made most welcome in their new abode, the local penitentiary, as inmates just love newbies flashing their butts!"

Warning to all butt-pant wearing car burglars: Wear a fucking belt!

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

