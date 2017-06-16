New Yawk, New Yawk--iN Be Cee, which replaced Brian Williams with Megan Kelly, whom they stole from Faux News, may be headed to court for reporting fake news, a category of journalism "filler" usually reserved for Cee iN iN and Mmm eS iN Be Cee.

The blonde bimbo, uh journalist, known for her self-serving arrogance, interviewed conspiracy theorist "Smart" Alec Jonez, who claims the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was merely a "bad joke."

Outraged family members of slain students say Kelly knows Jonez's account of the alleged "joke" is untrue, as does iN Be Cee. "The deaths of their children were anything but funny," attorneys for the slain students' parents said.

"Which is why it was a bad joke," Jonez quipped. "Duh!"

Jonez said he taped the interview and will post it to his website, I'm Mad as a Hatter, and I'm not Going to Fake It Anymore.

Kelly defended her interview. "You can't make this stuff up," she said.

Jonez did make it up, lawyers for the parents of Sandy Hook's students replied. "That's why we're suing if iN Be Cee broadcasts the interview."

iN Be Cee said it "stands by Kelly," just as it stood by Williams when he made up news during his reporting of the Gulf War and Hurricane Katrina.

Allegedly, iN Be Cee is paying Kelly $18 million a year to make up stories for her not-quite-ready-for-Prime-Time news hour, Me Again.

"She's too big a star to fail," the network's president, Bob Wrong said.