After being blinded and emasculated by an attack Thursday night, Jaden Johnson was admitted to Area Hospital. The last thing he remembers before the attack was referring to a transsexual woman as a man.

Hours later, two or more unknown assailants also broke into his mother's house, attacked her, and told her it was payback for not teaching her son how to know what pronouns to call others based on how they were dressed.

In a text message to a local television station, someone claimed to be from the Blind a Bigot Front, taking responsibility for both attacks.

They said, "Nobody wears a dress with the intention of being called a man and that he'd still be able to see if he'd have referred to the transsexual woman as a woman. But since his mother failed to teach him to always refer to people dressed as women by female pronouns, he unnecessarily used hate speech which we acted upon."

The text message was traced to a disposable phone found on a homeless man who admits to retrieving it from a dumpster. That man is not currently a suspect.

The local police chief decries what happened and similar attacks, but declines to answer accusations that he paid minority men to harass transsexual women and abuse them with male pronouns.

He said that it was just a name and that nobody should be permanently injured over a name, but he failed to say the same about a black man who shot a white man for using a racial slur, saying, "That is different."