Jamal Smith woke to find many changes had been done to him. His dreadlocks were cut. Some of his muscle tissue was removed. He was also partially castrated.

There were injection marks on various parts of his body, and an adhesive electrocautery ground patch leftover from the procedures.

Smith wonders what was done to his brain, since he now wants to pursue advanced education, has little interest in physical activities, and sees both genders as equal.

Smith says, "I now wish to settle down with a black woman and marry her, and I don't know why, since just last week, I only wanted to seduce and dump many different women who were outside of my race. I feel destroyed to the core, but I guess I must make do."

The police do not know how to handle this situation. This seems to be a case of unauthorized medical procedures.

"We don't even know if those responsible are licensed doctors," says Sergeant Jim Jacobson of the local police department. "We really have no leads on this, just unconfirmed rumors."

The local hospital confirms that one or more people performed various surgeries on Smith.

"We found evidence of a unilateral orchiectomy, a bilateral myectomy of the biceps, some long-lasting injection pellets, and electrodes implanted in the brain and leading to a pacemaker-like device," according to Dr. John Davis of Area Medical Center. "Whoever did this may have attempted to lower libido, reduce muscular mass, and alter brainwaves. Maybe someone attempted to change his ethnic characteristics, but we don't know what would possess someone to do this."

So this is a mystery that has everyone in the area stumped.