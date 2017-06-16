Following President Putin's suggestion that Mr. Comey may wish to seek asylum in Russia, former FBI Director James Comey has fled the country.

On the way he was able to tweet a response to Putin: "He's right! I did the same thing as Snowden!"

That is, when Mr. Comey took down Mr. Trump's words urging him to lay back on General Flynn, then sneaked all this to the press, Mr. Comey ran parallel with Mr. Snowden's activities a few years back.

Several different sources in Sheremetyeov Airport have reported Mr. Comey arriving to meet Edward Snowden standing by.

As part of his getaway, Mr. Comey disguised his six foot eight inch frame with a stoop, half bent over.

A limp at his left leg and straw hat plus carrying fishing gear, which he said might be useful in his new homeland, made him almost unrecognizable.

But Mr. Snowden and five security guards at his disposal immediately spotted Comey and took him into custody.

This turned out to be Mr. Snowden's limousine, a stretch vehicle with plenty of room, and Mr. Comey was surprised to find Mr. Putin waiting inside it.

The Russian President welcomed Mr. Comey with "Stay as long as you like," and "We can probably do a deal if you can help us with the 2020 elections."

Mr. Comey then floundered and stammered as Mr. Putin slapped him on the shoulder, with big smile, adding: "Joking, of course!"