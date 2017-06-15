Written by Purple Girl
A civil rights group is suing God because snow is the wrong color.

A local activist group files class action suit against God claiming that snow is racist and doesn't meet affirmative action quotas. They reason that if white folks get white snow, other groups should get snow that is closer to their skin colors.

Shamal Jones of Take It Black says, "If 17% of the snow were brown or black, we would not be suing. But this is blatant discrimination."

So they have filed a case in district court asking for unspecified damages.

Jones says, "We want to send out a message to the Almighty that discrimination is unacceptable."

Other activist groups are uncertain that this is productive.

Gina Adams of Citizens Action League says that such publicity stunts tarnish the image of minority communities. "Suing God? Are these people for real? I hate racism as much the next person, but we need to spend our energy on more productive goals."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

