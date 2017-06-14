Written by humanoid
Topics: Religion, War

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

image for Planet Dracon on the verge of war
It's believed the Vaginist put a cartoon figure of radical Shigan on billboard.

(DRAGNOG STAR) - An anti-Cudisim billboard humiliating the religious leader Jeriba Shigan that can be seen from the southbound lanes of speedway 5-46 on the east side is drawing concern from local Cudist.

Cuda and Vagina are the two major religions on planet Dracon. The war between the two religious groups has plagued Dracon for over three centuries. The Feeman are religious leaders who put out ethical laws for believers to follow.

Now, Cuda leaders in Metropoulos are challenging those responsible for what they say is an insulting and blasphemous cartoon to stand by their deed, come forward and explain themselves.

"When pigs fly, will the avenging angel come out to the hypocritical and manipulating Cudist," said an anonymous caller to radio Davish during their evening broadcast.

"It is a shameful billboard degrading our Feeman Jeriba Shigan. I'm outraged by it, but saddened at the same time … and I would like to know who is behind it," said Sheguy Slither, executive director of the Cuda Alliance of Dracon. "It seems very cowardly to me. If you have some kind of stance, you should want to stand up next to your statement. I didn't think there was any room for cowards in our world. This billboard tells me otherwise.

"The Cudist religion is false and their Prophet is a pig who enslaves females, they're murders," says a Vaginist.

"This kind of rhetoric just furthers division in our state and makes a neighbor question a neighbor, just like I am today," says Jeriba Shigan.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

