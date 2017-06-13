Written by Purple Girl
Rating:
Tuesday, 13 June 2017

image for Animal Rights Activist Cuts Off Own Arm and Cooks It
Activists protesting the use of animals for meat.

An animal rights activist is recovering in the psychiatric wing of the local hospital after cutting off her own arm and eating it.

The patient, who asked to remain anonymous, said she just wanted to know what suffering animals go through.

The hospital declined to be interviewed, citing patient privacy and hospital policy.

A spokesperson for the hospital said, "We take all cases of self-mutilation seriously, and if a patient attempts that, they will receive the utmost in patient care and respect."

The local police are still investigating, saying that if anyone helped her to do this, charges may be brought against them.

Nobody has come forward at this time, and an attorney with PETA is prepared to defend anyone charged in relation to this incident.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

