[PP]- A group of vandals broke into a factory which manufactures health supplies and created a bandage large enough to fit around the entire globe.

The World Activist Front takes credit for this stunt, saying that the world is sick and someone must take a stand and do something.

"How we treat the Earth is just sick! We all made it into one huge open sore and now it is time someone administers the necessary first aid!"

World Bandage and Medical has not returned our calls requesting an interview under advice of legal counsel.

The local police are not commenting on this ongoing investigation except to say they take all burglaries seriously.