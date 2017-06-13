Fuchsia, Purplonia [PP] -- An Earthling woman says she was told to put a purple shirt over her orange top while shopping at PlumMart or leave the store.

Amber Green told The Tentacle Times she was shopping at a Fuchsian PlumMart with her sister last weekend when a store employee confronted her and claimed she may be violating Purplonian law.

An attorney for the 51-year-old Green said the experience was embarrassing but he is more concerned about the way Green was treated after an alleged gang rape by several Purplonians which left her deeply traumatized. The attackers likely targeted her for being an Earthling as evidenced by the alleged taunts of her attackers. Attorney Iggy Xao says, "She only went into PlumMart that day to get items needed to help her dress her injuries from the hateful attack that happened nearby. She needed assistance, not told to leave."

A spokeswoman for the Fuchsia-based retail giant on Planet Purplonia said the employee was responding to customer complaints and Green was not asked to leave the store.

Green says she'll probably still shop at PlumMart - but at a different store.