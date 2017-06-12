Written by Purple Girl
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: rape, turnips

Monday, 12 June 2017

image for Women's Groups want Rapeseed Renamed
Turnips have nothing to do with the crime of rape.

[PP] -- Major women's rights organizations want rapeseed renamed to prevent what they see as trivializing rape. Women First spokeswoman, Connie Lingus, says, "It's impossible for a plant to be raped. How can a plant know the horror of a crime that's committed against about 25% of all American women and 5% of American men."

A Rapeseed Growers Union representative says that there is no need to change the name of the crop, stating, "Our plant is named after the old Latin word for turnip and did not come from the same roots as the horrible crime of the same name."

Online users such as a user of a news site called Topix whose name cannot be printed due to vulgarity, have other concerns. "It is so ironic that the name of a plant which is used for making lubricants is also used to refer to a crime in which no such lubricant is used."

Congress is considering passing a resolution next week to rename the plant to "Oil Turnip."

Make Purple Girl's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 4?

1 6 3 7
61 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more