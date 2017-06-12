Written by Purple Girl
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: School, Hair, dress code

Monday, 12 June 2017

image for Green Haired Girl Sues School District
Should students be kept out of school for being born with green hair or skin?

Amanda Jenkins only wants one thing, and that is to be able to attend school. However, that presents a challenge for her. Jenkins was born with green hair.

"Amanda was born with a difference in how her hair follicles use minerals such as titanium and copper. As a result, her hair is green," said Dr. Steve Johnson of Area Medical Center.

Citing a policy that it is unable to comment on pending legal matters, the local school district would only say that the dress code is supposed to be followed and that being born with an odd hair color is not an excuse to break school dress code.

Make Purple Girl's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 4?

2 20 17 4
54 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more