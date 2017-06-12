Amanda Jenkins only wants one thing, and that is to be able to attend school. However, that presents a challenge for her. Jenkins was born with green hair.

"Amanda was born with a difference in how her hair follicles use minerals such as titanium and copper. As a result, her hair is green," said Dr. Steve Johnson of Area Medical Center.

Citing a policy that it is unable to comment on pending legal matters, the local school district would only say that the dress code is supposed to be followed and that being born with an odd hair color is not an excuse to break school dress code.