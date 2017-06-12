Space News- A 20-year-old Imp from the planet Kangaroo has been sentenced to twenty years hard labor by a court, following the conviction on charges he insulted the prophet Hooter and his wives on Social-Media, officials said Tuesday.

Hazmat is the official religion of the Imp people that live on Kangaroo. Chazoo and Crisco are religious denominations of Hazmat. The prophet Hooter is the founder of the Hazmat religion.

Tambo Rooka, who belongs to the minority Chazoo sect in the Crisco dominant world, was arrested last year following an argument about Hazmat with someone who turned out to be a Hazmat agent.

Hooter was born in Shamville in the year 638. He was raised by his homosexual uncle who was from the respected tribe of Hairy Bonobo. He was raised illiterate, unable to read or write, and remained an imbecile all his life.

Hooter was very religious, and he had long detested the decadence and idolatry of his society. He also had a sensitivity to the smell of Imp feces.

Rooka's legal defender, stated that his client was charged with "derogatory acts against the prophet Hooter" and is to recieve the ultimate penalty during his trial.

However, Imp rights activists ridicule the sentence claiming that prophet Hooter was a fraud and a homosexual.

Rooka's verdict comes at a time when officials are increasingly pounding down on blasphemy claims across the world of Kangaroo.

At least 15 Imp are said to have been arrested and were made to eat bananas by the Hazmat police as a form of torture under the condemnation of blasphemy against the prophet Hooter, according to the Imp rights group.