Saturday, 10 June 2017

In a tweet last night and again this morning in a written statement President Donald Trump called former FBI director James Comey... "a leaker and a freaker and a bathroom peeker!"
  
Trump went on to say in his written statement that it was a matter of public record that Comey was a cross dresser, had nude pictures of former Director J. Edgar Hoover pasted on the door of his FBI locker, was observed at DC parties wearing old cocktail dresses of Hoover's and was known to visit local farms in northern Virginia to have sex with small farm animals. "You better believe it 100 percent," said Trump appearing on Fox News this morning.

In related Breaking News on CNN a White House source speaking on condition of anonymity has told CNN that Trump has a anatomically correct blow up doll of Rosie O'Donnell in his bedroom closet in the family quarters. Trump became furious when told of the matter, looked directly into the camera and stated..."I NEVER HAD SEX WITH THAT BLOW-UP DOLL!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

