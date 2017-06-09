Written by Purple Girl
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 9 June 2017

Like many young Disney fans, Tiffany Johnson begged her mother to get her the shampoo with Anna and Queen Elsa on the bottle. However, things did not go as expected.

First the mother and daughter had difficulty getting the product out of the bottle. Try as both Tiffany and her mother Patricia might, the shampoo refused to come out of the bottle. After hours of squeezing, the bottle finally broke.

After applying the shampoo to her scalp, Tiffany had to be rushed to the hospital because of frostbite.

"It really hurt!" said Tiffany. According to the local hospital, the girl should expect a full recovery.

Ms. Johnson says that, "I never expected the Frozen Shampoo to literally be frozen, or I'd have never gotten it for Tiffany."

The store where the product was purchased has no comment and Ms. Johnson is considering a lawsuit. She says, "If there are cartoon characters on the label, it should be safe for kids.

I hope Disney doesn't produce a cartoon called Glass Shards, or there will be a real disaster awaiting!"

Make Purple Girl's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 plus 4?

9 8 6 4
38 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more